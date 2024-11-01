Home>>
Xi meets Slovak PM in Beijing
(Xinhua) 16:12, November 01, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Beijing on Friday.
