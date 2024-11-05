Home>>
Xi inspects central China's Hubei Province
(Xinhua) 16:28, November 05, 2024
WUHAN, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspected the cities of Xiaogan and Xianning, central China's Hubei Province, from Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning.
Xi visited a museum, a vegetable farm and a village to learn about efforts to enhance the protection, research and use of cultural relics, and efforts to promote rural revitalization.
