Shanghai inspired by Xi's vision on city governance

When President Xi Jinping first put forward the concept that "cities are built by the people and are for the people" during his 2019 visit to Shanghai, few anticipated the profound impact this would have on urban development and governance in the bustling metropolis.

Over the past five years, this vision has evolved into concrete actions, leading to significant outcomes in offering affordable housing and equitable public services and the more responsive handling of public complaints.

In a recent reply to members of a grassroots lecture program in Shanghai, Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, reaffirmed his vision that more residents should be encouraged to embrace and implement the concept of a people-oriented city.

He highlighted the need to enable more residents to take an active part in urban development and governance, jointly build harmonious and beautiful cities, and work toward a better life.

Founded in 2020, the grassroots lecture program comprises retirees who served as officials, military officers, experts, and teachers, as well as role models. Its mission is to share stories from the past, promote the Party's innovative theories, and highlight ongoing urban changes, all in response to Xi's call for enhanced urban governance.

Noting in his reply that this was a very meaningful initiative, Xi urged the participants to continue sharing vivid stories from their daily lives.

Members of the group, who are 66 on average, have given more than 2,600 lectures to a total audience of more than 280,000 people in communities, schools, enterprises, and commercial areas.

The members said they were immensely inspired by Xi's reply, saying that the letter has given them fresh impetus to press ahead with the work of better telling the stories to more people.

Jiang Defu, a retired professor who is a member of the group, said he has given dozens of lectures to people from all walks of life in communities, campuses, and business districts.

Li Junying, another member of the group and a former faculty member at the Middle School Affiliated with Shanghai University of Sport, said she has given lectures at more than 30 primary and middle schools, encouraging youngsters to firm up their beliefs and pursue their dreams.

"I feel that what I've done throughout these years has been worth it and is extremely meaningful. I'll always stay true to my original mission and better dedicate myself to helping to bring up the younger generation," she said.

The program also epitomizes Shanghai's broader measures to improve public well-being and enable greater public participation in urban affairs.

The city has intensified its efforts to establish a multilevel rental housing supply system for new residents, young individuals, and frontline workers, offering over 500,000 units of affordable rental housing, according to an article published by the CPC Shanghai Municipal Committee on Friday.

Meanwhile, 832 parks have been built to meet residents' desire for a better living environment.

As part of wider measures to enhance whole-process people's democracy, Shanghai has established 36 grassroots stations to collect public opinions on legislative affairs, as well as more than 1,280 offices where residents can easily reach political advisers.

Going forward, the city will foster deeper dialogue with residents on initiatives aimed at improving livelihoods, and broaden engagement to involve people more extensively in urban development and management, turning their ideas into the "golden keys" for effective city governance, the committee said.

