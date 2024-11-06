Xi urges building strong, modernized PLA airborne force

November 06, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, meets representatives of officers and soldiers when inspecting an airborne corps on Nov. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

XIAOGAN, Hubei, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged fully intensifying troop training, enhancing combat preparedness and improving airborne operation capabilities to build a strong and modernized airborne force.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks Monday when inspecting an airborne corps of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) in the city of Xiaogan, central China's Hubei Province.

Xi inspected the equipment used in airborne operations and learned about the tactical performance of key weapons and gear.

Acknowledging the positive results achieved in this regard in recent years, Xi urged more efforts to build a new system of airborne equipment.

While visiting a museum on the history of the airborne corps, Xi stressed the need to provide education and guidance for the military personnel to carry forward the glorious legacies in the new era.

He highlighted the importance of raising the awareness of combat readiness and enhancing military preparedness, intensifying joint training with other branches of the armed forces, and increasing the capabilities for joint command, operations and support.

Efforts should be made to foster new-quality combat capacity and use cutting-edge technological advancements to empower the development of the airborne corps, he said.

Xi also urged efforts to forge Party organizations in the military into ones with unwavering political commitment and robust capabilities, and to address corruption and misconduct among military personnel.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits an airborne force history museum when inspecting an airborne corps on Nov. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

