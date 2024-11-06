Home>>
Xi stresses preservation, research on ancient bamboo slips
(Xinhua) 10:16, November 06, 2024
WUHAN, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has stressed sound protection and in-depth research on ancient bamboo and wooden slips.
Xi made the remarks during his visit to an exhibition featuring slips dating back to the Qin Dynasty (221 B.C.-207 B.C.) and the Han Dynasty (202 B.C.-220 A.D.) at a museum in Yunmeng County, central China's Hubei Province, on Monday afternoon.
