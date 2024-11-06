Xi stresses high-quality development of social work

Xinhua) 14:24, November 06, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged efforts to promote high-quality development of social work in the new era.

In a recent instruction on social work, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, highlighted the need to promote social governance under socialism with Chinese characteristics.

A central conference on social work was held in Beijing on Tuesday and Wednesday. Xi's instruction was read out at the conference.

Social work is vital to the Party's long-term governance, the country's enduring peace and stability, as well as to social harmony and stability, and the well-being of the people, Xi said in the instruction.

China's social structure is currently undergoing profound changes, with the rapid development of emerging sectors, Xi said, calling for new accomplishments to fulfill the new tasks of the changing landscape.

It is essential to strengthen Party building in new types of economic and social organizations and among groups in new forms of employment, while enhancing the Party's influence, cohesion power and appeal in the emerging fields, Xi said.

It is important to give full play to the leading role of Party building in community-level governance, Xi added.

