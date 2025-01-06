Hubei's Yichang City attracts tourists with ice and snow tourism resources
A child skis at Bailihuang Ski Resort in Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 5, 2025. In recent years, Yichang has explored its ice and snow tourism resources, attracting numerous tourists. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
Tourists take photos at Bailihuang Ski Resort in Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 5, 2025. In recent years, Yichang has explored its ice and snow tourism resources, attracting numerous tourists. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 5, 2025 shows a view of Bailihuang Ski Resort in Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province. In recent years, Yichang has explored its ice and snow tourism resources, attracting numerous tourists. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
