China witnesses travel boom during Spring Festival holiday

Xinhua) 08:15, February 06, 2025

Tourists visit a scenic spot in Qingzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 4, 2025. China witnessed a record 501 million domestic tourist trips during the eight-day Spring Festival holiday that ended on Tuesday, up 5.9 percent year on year, according to data released by the country's Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Wednesday.

Tourists spent over 677 billion yuan (about 94.43 billion U.S. dollars) on their domestic trips during the holiday, a 7 percent year-on-year increase, data showed. (Photo by Wang Jilin/Xinhua)

Tourists watch lion dance in Tancheng County of Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, on Jan. 29, 2025. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

Tourists spent over 677 billion yuan (about 94.43 billion U.S. dollars) on their domestic trips during the holiday, a 7 percent year-on-year increase, data showed. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

Tourists watch dragon dance at a studio complex in Laoling City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 3, 2025. (Photo by Chu Baorui/Xinhua)

Tourists spent over 677 billion yuan (about 94.43 billion U.S. dollars) on their domestic trips during the holiday, a 7 percent year-on-year increase, data showed. (Photo by Chu Baorui/Xinhua)

Tourists watch lion dance at a scenic spot in Mengshan Mountain of Pingyi County, Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 31, 2025. (Photo by Wu Jiquan/Xinhua)

Tourists spent over 677 billion yuan (about 94.43 billion U.S. dollars) on their domestic trips during the holiday, a 7 percent year-on-year increase, data showed. (Photo by Wu Jiquan/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Nanshan Cultural Tourism Zone in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 29, 2025. (Photo by Chen Wenwu/Xinhua)

Tourists spent over 677 billion yuan (about 94.43 billion U.S. dollars) on their domestic trips during the holiday, a 7 percent year-on-year increase, data showed. (Photo by Chen Wenwu/Xinhua)

Tourists ride camels at the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 4, 2025. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)

Tourists spent over 677 billion yuan (about 94.43 billion U.S. dollars) on their domestic trips during the holiday, a 7 percent year-on-year increase, data showed. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)

