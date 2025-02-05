Home>>
Spring Festival celebrated in Paris
(Ecns.cn) 13:26, February 05, 2025
People watch a lion dance performance to celebrate the Spring Festival on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Feb. 2, 2025. (China News Service/Li Yang)
People watch a lion dance performance to celebrate the Spring Festival on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Feb. 2, 2025. (China News Service/Li Yang)
People watch a lion dance performance to celebrate the Spring Festival on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Feb. 2, 2025. (China News Service/Li Yang)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- People package specialities from home as Spring Festival holiday comes to end
- Over 2.3 billion interregional trips recorded during Chinese Spring Festival holiday
- Opera House lit up in red to celebrate Chinese New Year in Sydney
- Fireworks in celebration of Spring Festival illuminate sky in Macao
- Chinese Peacekeepers to Abyei Celebrate Chinese New Year
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.