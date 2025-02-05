We Are China

Spring Festival celebrated in Paris

Ecns.cn) 13:26, February 05, 2025

People watch a lion dance performance to celebrate the Spring Festival on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Feb. 2, 2025. (China News Service/Li Yang)

People watch a lion dance performance to celebrate the Spring Festival on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Feb. 2, 2025. (China News Service/Li Yang)

People watch a lion dance performance to celebrate the Spring Festival on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Feb. 2, 2025. (China News Service/Li Yang)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)