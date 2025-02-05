People package specialities from home as Spring Festival holiday comes to end

Xinhua) 11:02, February 05, 2025

This combo photo shows Liu Guiyun (1st R), who comes from Dongguantun Township of Juye County in Heze City, east China's Shandong Province, preparing to go back to work in Neijiang City of southwest China's Sichuan Province with her husband and daughter (above) and her luggage packed with roast chicken, pastries, peanuts and crunchy rice candy by her parents at Chongqing North Railway Station in southwest China's Chongqing, Feb. 4, 2025. As this year's Spring Festival holiday is coming to an end, people who traveled back to their hometowns have bid farewell to families and stepped on their ways to lives far away from home. Their luggage, packed with various local specialities, is also filled with the love and concerns of their loved ones. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

This combo photo shows Zheng Lixin (1st R), who comes from Dianjiang County of Chongqing, preparing to go back to work in Guiyang City of southwest China's Guizhou Province with his wife and son (above) and his luggage packed with pickles, oranges and eggs by his parents and brother at Chongqing North Railway Station in southwest China's Chongqing, Feb. 4, 2025. As this year's Spring Festival holiday is coming to an end, people who traveled back to their hometowns have bid farewell to families and stepped on their ways to lives far away from home. Their luggage, packed with various local specialities, is also filled with the love and concerns of their loved ones. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

This combo photo shows Yang Li, who comes from Yibin City of southwest China's Sichuan Province, preparing to go back to work in Ningbo City of east China's Zhejiang Province (above) and her luggage packed with eggs, sausages, pickles and crunchy rice candy by her parents at Chongqing North Railway Station in southwest China's Chongqing, Feb. 4, 2025. As this year's Spring Festival holiday is coming to an end, people who traveled back to their hometowns have bid farewell to families and stepped on their ways to lives far away from home. Their luggage, packed with various local specialities, is also filled with the love and concerns of their loved ones. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

This combo photo shows Mao Jingxuan, who comes from Yubei District of Chongqing, preparing to go back to work in Chengdu City of southwest China's Sichuan Province (above) and her luggage packed with cured meat and sausages by her parents at Chongqing North Railway Station in southwest China's Chongqing, Feb. 4, 2025. As this year's Spring Festival holiday is coming to an end, people who traveled back to their hometowns have bid farewell to families and stepped on their ways to lives far away from home. Their luggage, packed with various local specialities, is also filled with the love and concerns of their loved ones. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)