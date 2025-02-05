Chinese enjoy a feast of films in Spring Festival holiday

Xinhua) 08:49, February 05, 2025

People are seen at a cinema in Xicheng District of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- Beyond festive foods and goods, during the ongoing Spring Festival holiday, people in China can also immerse themselves in delightful experiences featuring more cultural elements. The holiday film lineup may leave Chinese moviegoers spoiled for choice.

As of Feb. 2, box office revenue from the holiday had reached 7 billion yuan (about 972 million U.S. dollars). The reading for the first six days of the holiday, driven mainly by popular domestic productions, is already nearing the record box office of 8.02 billion yuan (about 1.1 billion U.S. dollars) set during the 2024 Spring Festival holiday.

People look at a film poster at a cinema in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)

People take selfies in front of a film poster at a cinema in Fuyang City, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 3, 2025. (Photo by Lu Qijian/Xinhua)

People claim tickets at a cinema in Fengtai District of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

People purchase movie tickets at a cinema in Mengzi City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 2, 2025. (Photo by Xue Yingying/Xinhua)

People walk out of a movie screening room at a cinema in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 3, 2025. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

People wait to watch a film at a cinema in Minhang District of Shanghai, east China, Feb. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Parents with their children claim tickets at a cinema in Xiqing District, north China's Tianjin, Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

People walk into a cinema in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

