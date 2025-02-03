Clay figures showcase charm of intangible cultural heritage in Spring Festival

Xinhua) 13:10, February 03, 2025

TIANJIN, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- In a studio adorned with antique charm in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Zhang Yu delicately rotated the clay sculpture with his left hand while skillfully carving intricate details with a tool in his right.

Gradually, a "Lucky Star" clay figure took shape in Zhang's hands, its face beaming with kindness and joy, while its flowing robes added a sense of movement.

"The Lucky Star held a big gold ingot in his right hand and a ruyi, a symbol of good luck, in his left hand, which means joy and auspiciousness in Chinese culture. It perfectly fitted the festive and peaceful atmosphere of the Spring Festival," said Zhang, the sixth-generation inheritor of Clay Figure Zhang, a renowned form of intangible cultural heritage in China.

To celebrate the Spring Festival in the Year of the Snake, 59 "Lucky Star" clay figures were released on the fourth day of the Chinese New Year. Many customers had already placed reservations, eager to own a piece of art imbued with good wishes.

Clay Figure Zhang is a household name in traditional folk art in China, and such artwork has a history of nearly 200 years. It was listed in 2006 in the first batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage.

The craft's essence lies in its traditional techniques. "The clay used for the Lucky Star sculptures is stored in a cellar for three years before being sculpted. Completing a single piece takes over three months and involves multiple intricate steps, such as shaping, air-drying, firing, polishing and painting," Zhang explained.

"No matter how the themes and styles evolve, we remain committed to excellence in clay sculpture craftsmanship and the preservation of intangible cultural heritage," he added.

On Ancient Culture Street, Tianjin's oldest hub for folk culture and commerce, the red-and-gold signboard of Clay Figure Zhang's shop stands out, drawing visitors inside.

Stepping into the elegant store, customers are greeted by lifelike, vibrantly painted sculptures depicting historical figures, folklore, daily life, and mythical legends, all displayed in the shop's windows.

"Each piece is exquisitely crafted and incredibly lifelike -- it feels as if the figures' expressions convey real emotions. I hope my children can experience this intangible cultural heritage firsthand and develop a love for China's traditional culture," said Teng Haiming, a visitor from Inner Mongolia, as he explored the shop with his children.

The Spring Festival, the social practice of the Chinese people in celebration of the traditional new year, was added by UNESCO to its list of intangible cultural heritage in December last year.

Clay Figure Zhang also introduced a series of Chinese New Year-themed sculptures to celebrate the inclusion, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics.

Zhang noted that while these new pieces retained the realistic style and vibrant colors of Clay Figure Zhang's legacy, their design and color palettes incorporated contemporary influences.

"We release about five new works each year, continuously integrating modern elements into our clay figures," Zhang said.

Beyond its traditional sculptures, Clay Figure Zhang has also embraced cultural innovation, expanding into creative merchandise. A wide range of products, such as desk calendars, refrigerator magnets, and stamp books, are displayed in the store.

Among them, a newly launched bookmark stood out. "The bookmark is sealed with wax, similar to a blind box, adding an element of surprise for customers like drawing a lottery," said Li Dan, deputy general manager of Clay Figure Zhang.

Gao Pengfei, a 24-year-old visitor from Shandong, chose a Guan Gong clay sculpture bookmark inspired by the historical figure renowned for his loyalty.

"These new products bring intangible cultural heritage closer to younger generations, helping tourists better appreciate Tianjin's unique traditions," he said.

Li emphasized the importance of keeping traditional culture relevant in modern times. "We can't just wait for young people to take an interest in intangible cultural heritage. We must engage with the evolving market," she said.

"During the Spring Festival holiday, tourists from all over China visit our shop. We hope this store serves as a window to showcase the charm of Tianjin's folk art, culture, and intangible heritage," Zhang said.

