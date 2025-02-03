Folk events held across China to receive "Gods of Wealth" on 5th day of Spring Festival

Xinhua) 10:39, February 03, 2025

A woman dressed as a "Goddess of Wealth" (C) offers New Year blessings to tourists in front of shops in Sanfangqixiang (Three Lanes and Seven Alleys) area in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 2, 2025. Folk events were held across the country on Sunday to receive the "Gods of Wealth," a tradition to celebrate the fifth day of the Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A woman dressed as a "Goddess of Wealth" (1st L) offers blessings to tourists in front of shops in Sanfangqixiang (Three Lanes and Seven Alleys) area in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 2, 2025. Folk events were held across the country on Sunday to receive the "Gods of Wealth," a tradition to celebrate the fifth day of the Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A staff member dressed as a "God of Wealth" offers blessings to a stall operator at a scenic area in Wudi County, Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 2, 2025. Folk events were held across the country on Sunday to receive the "Gods of Wealth," a tradition to celebrate the fifth day of the Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Photo by Chu Baorui/Xinhua)

Staff members dressed as the "Gods of Wealth" offer blessings to tourists at a temple for the gods of wealth in Yi'nan County, Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 2, 2025. Folk events were held across the country on Sunday to receive the "Gods of Wealth," a tradition to celebrate the fifth day of the Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Photo by Wang Yanbing/Xinhua)

Tourists pose for photos with a staff member dressed as a "God of Wealth" at Guanlin scenic area in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 2, 2025. Folk events were held across the country on Sunday to receive the "Gods of Wealth," a tradition to celebrate the fifth day of the Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Photo by Zhang Yixi/Xinhua)

A tourist displays crafted gourds bearing the images of "Gods of Wealth" at a scenic area in Liaocheng City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 2, 2025. Folk events were held across the country on Sunday to receive the "Gods of Wealth," a tradition to celebrate the fifth day of the Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Photo by Zhang Zhenxiang/Xinhua)

Tourists pose for photos with a staff member dressed as a "God of Wealth" at Jidu Temple in Jiyuan City, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 2, 2025. Folk events were held across the country on Sunday to receive the "Gods of Wealth," a tradition to celebrate the fifth day of the Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Photo by Miao Qiunao/Xinhua)

A staff member dressed as a "God of Wealth" interacts with a girl at Heyuan scenic area in Yangzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 2, 2025. Folk events were held across the country on Sunday to receive the "Gods of Wealth," a tradition to celebrate the fifth day of the Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

Staff members dressed as the "Gods of Wealth" offer blessings to shop onwers and tourists during a boat parade at the ancient town of Zhouzhuang, Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Feb. 2, 2025. Folk events were held across the country on Sunday to receive the "Gods of Wealth," a tradition to celebrate the fifth day of the Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Photo by Zhu Guigen/Xinhua)

A staff member dressed as a "God of Wealth" interacts with tourists at a scenic spot in Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 2, 2025. Folk events were held across the country on Sunday to receive the "Gods of Wealth," a tradition to celebrate the fifth day of the Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

A staff member dressed as a "God of Wealth" interacts with tourists at Confucius Temple scenic area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 2, 2025. Folk events were held across the country on Sunday to receive the "Gods of Wealth," a tradition to celebrate the fifth day of the Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

A staff member dressed as a "God of Wealth" interacts with tourists at a scenic spot in Xuecheng District of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 2, 2025. Folk events were held across the country on Sunday to receive the "Gods of Wealth," a tradition to celebrate the fifth day of the Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Photo by Wang Longfei/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)