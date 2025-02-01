Parade held to mark Chinese New Year in Macao
People perform during a parade in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Macao, south China, Jan. 31, 2025. A parade was held Friday by the Macao Government Tourism Office in Macao to celebrate the Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
People perform during a parade in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Macao, south China, Jan. 31, 2025. A parade was held Friday by the Macao Government Tourism Office in Macao to celebrate the Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
People perform during a parade in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Macao, south China, Jan. 31, 2025. A parade was held Friday by the Macao Government Tourism Office in Macao to celebrate the Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
This picture shows the opening ceremony of a parade in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Macao, south China, Jan. 31, 2025. A parade was held Friday by the Macao Government Tourism Office in Macao to celebrate the Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Children perform during a parade in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Macao, south China, Jan. 31, 2025. A parade was held Friday by the Macao Government Tourism Office in Macao to celebrate the Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
An actress is pictured during a parade in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Macao, south China, Jan. 31, 2025. A parade was held Friday by the Macao Government Tourism Office in Macao to celebrate the Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
People perform during a parade in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Macao, south China, Jan. 31, 2025. A parade was held Friday by the Macao Government Tourism Office in Macao to celebrate the Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
A float is pictured during a parade in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Macao, south China, Jan. 31, 2025. A parade was held Friday by the Macao Government Tourism Office in Macao to celebrate the Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
People perform during a parade in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Macao, south China, Jan. 31, 2025. A parade was held Friday by the Macao Government Tourism Office in Macao to celebrate the Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
