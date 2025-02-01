Hong Kong marks Chinese New Year with dazzling fireworks display

HONG KONG, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- As the clock struck eight on Thursday evening, the sky above Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour erupted in a kaleidoscope of colors, marking the arrival of the Chinese New Year.

This year's 23-minute fireworks display, a dazzling spectacle of 23,888 pyrotechnic bursts featuring nine scenes, drew over 250,000 residents and tourists to the waterfront, united in celebration of the Year of the Snake.

The annual event, co-organized by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, is a must-see for many Hong Kong residents and tourists.

Addressing the crowd on Thursday night, HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee underscored the significance of the fireworks display as a centerpiece of the Chinese New Year festivities in Hong Kong, noting that each year's performance features new elements, bringing fresh brilliance to the skies above Victoria Harbour. Much like the agile snake symbolizes flexibility and adaptability, this reflects the spirit of innovation and resilience of the people of Hong Kong.

As dusk settled, the promenade at Tsim Sha Tsui buzzed with anticipation. Families, couples, and international visitors staked out prime viewing spots hours in advance, eager to witness the grand spectacle. From Wan Chai to Causeway Bay, the atmosphere was electric, filled with laughter and the chatter of excited spectators.

The show began with the first scene, titled "A Brand New Beginning," igniting cheers from the crowd. The scene "Blossoming Prosperity" painted golden ingots in the sky, symbolizing prosperity and abundance. The eighth scene, "Double Luck and Goodness," featured giant panda images against a backdrop of green lighting representing bamboo and decorative silver illumination. Six adorable "panda head" images representing "An An," "Ke Ke," "Ying Ying," and "Le Le," along with the newborn twins "Elder Sister" and "Little Brother," illuminated the sky, signifying reunion and happiness.

The fireworks display reached its climax in the final act, "Harvesting Year of the Snake." The vibrant scene featured wandering star pattern fireworks dancing against the powerful gongs and drums of the background music "Golden Snake Dance," wishing continued prosperity for the nation and peaceful lives for the people.

For many, this was more than just a show; it was a moment of collective celebration and hope. Seventy-year-old local resident Mrs. Suen shared her thoughts: "This is one of the most crowded displays I've ever seen. The influx of tourists has added to the festive spirit, and it fills us all with optimism for the year ahead."

Among the visitors was Mr. Xu from Zhejiang, who expressed his awe, saying, "Incredible! Emotional!" He had long heard of Hong Kong's spectacular celebrations and had planned this trip specifically to experience the fireworks. "This is a highlight of our family trip and is definitely worth it," he said.

