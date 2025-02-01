How the world unites with the spirit of Chinese New Year

Xinhua) 09:11, February 01, 2025

This photo taken on Jan. 29, 2025 shows a view of a themed metro train in Moscow, Russia, on Jan. 29, 2025. Moscow unveiled the themed metro train on Wednesday to mark the start of the Spring Festival. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

The Spring Festival celebrates joy, harmony and family unity, ideals all humanity shares. The holiday resonates profoundly across the globe, bringing warmth and happiness to people from various cultural backgrounds.

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- This year's Spring Festival marks the first since its inclusion in UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Celebrations across the globe vividly showcase the widespread allure of this cultural phenomenon.

A time for family reunions and blessings in China, the Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, has evolved into a global celebration, embodying the appeal of Chinese civilization and "it also reminds us of the values of peace, harmony and prosperity," said Cherith Norman Chalet, assistant secretary-general for United Nations General Assembly and conference management.

HOPE AND POSITIVITY

Spring Festival is now celebrated in nearly 200 countries and regions, with almost 20 nations designating it as an official public holiday. Each year, around one-fifth of the global population takes part in this cherished tradition.

In the Hungarian capital of Budapest, the streets of Chinatown bustled with a two-day Spring Festival celebration. Visitors took part in dumpling-making, calligraphy workshops and lantern crafting.

Saudi Arabia recently hosted a one-of-a-kind Spring Festival Market at the Cultural Palace in Riyadh, which buzzed with energy during its two-day run.

In Tanorn village, 60 km south of Phnom Penh, Cambodian villagers participated in a poverty alleviation project with aid from China. The celebration featured red lanterns and couplets.

"I also think it's very important for the new year to be elevated to a very high level," said Max Baucus, former U.S. ambassador to China from 2014 to 2017, "because I think people around the world are very interested."

People pose for photos with a dragon dance team in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, at the Chinatown of San Francisco, the United States, Jan. 29, 2025. (Photo by Andrea Chen/Xinhua)

Serving as a precious bond connecting the hearts of the Chinese people with those of the world, the festival fosters mutual appreciation and understanding, cementing it as a truly global celebration.

"The Lunar New Year marked the beginning of the Year of the Snake, which is associated with characteristics like wisdom, caution and strategy, and signifies transformation and growth," said Miguel Angel Moratinos, UN under-secretary-general and high representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations.

"With the numerous challenges the world is facing, the spirit embodied by the Lunar New Year offers us a beacon of hope and positivity," Moratinos said.

The global popularity of the Spring Festival also represents a testament to the appeal of China's "story of success." Over the past few decades, China's remarkable economic growth and social development have made it the world's second-largest economy. People around the world are eager to explore China's rich culture and seek to understand the core values behind its success.

The Spring Festival brightly showcases Chinese philosophy and values, providing insight into the nation's shared vision.

"Culture helps to create lasting connections, foster tolerance and build bridges across divides. When we share each other's traditions, we celebrate both our similarities and our differences," said David Andre, secretary general of Seychelles National Institute for Culture, Heritage and the Arts, highlighting the importance of cultural exchanges.

Noting that the celebration of the Spring Festival organized in her home country is more than just a festivity, Habeeba Mohamed, a fellow student from Suez Canal University, said, "It is a bridge connecting our two peoples ... such events are really important in fostering a deeper understanding and friendship between the two nations."

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 29, 2025 shows people visiting the Fenghuang ancient town in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)

SPIRITUAL WEALTH SHARED GLOBALLY

China's vision of building a community with a shared future for humankind aligns closely with the spirit of the Spring Festival. This concept focuses on the future and destiny of all humanity and advocates for building an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world of lasting peace, universal security and shared prosperity.

The introduction of the Global Security Initiative, the Global Development Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative aligns with the theme of peace and development in today's world and the aspirations of people of all countries for unity and common progress. It demonstrates China's commitment to promoting harmony among all nations.

Just like the warmth conveyed during the Spring Festival greetings, these values showcase China's role as a responsible major country on the international stage. They allow the world to truly experience the inclusive, friendly and win-win values embodied in Chinese culture.

In today's world, where complexities and challenges abound, fostering mutual respect and understanding among civilizations and cultures is essential to dispelling misunderstandings and bridging differences.

The Spring Festival is not only a cherished emblem of Chinese culture but also a shared spiritual treasure for people worldwide.

Amid the fusion of diverse traditions, humanity unites in the universal pursuit of harmony, joy and a better life. By celebrating the Spring Festival, the world bears witness to the inclusiveness and profound wisdom of Chinese civilization while envisioning an ever-more connected, vibrant and promising future.

"The snake symbolizes wisdom, resilience, and renewal. In the strained times, let us be guided by these qualities and renew our commitment to peace, equality, and justice," said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"I thank China and the Chinese people for your steadfast support of the United Nations, multilateralism and global cooperation. Let us embrace new beginnings with hope and determination to create a better future for all," Guterres said.

