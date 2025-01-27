Panda cubs' adorable Chinese New Year greetings

(People's Daily App) 12:25, January 27, 2025

Giant panda cubs born in 2024 were sending Spring Festival greetings to people around the world from Chengdu, Sichuan Province on January 23, 2025. Click to see the different celebrations of these cubs!

