Feature: South Africa's Cape Town embraces Chinese culture ahead of Spring Festival

Xinhua) 09:27, January 27, 2025

CAPE TOWN, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- As vibrant red lanterns swayed against Cape Town's clear blue skies, the legislative capital of South Africa came alive with the spirit of the Spring Festival.

Thousands gathered at the bustling Victoria and Alfred Waterfront on Saturday for a festive Chinese New Year gala. Amid the music, performances, and cultural displays, one participant, Tara Singh, summed up the spirit of the event by saying, "Chinese New Year is no longer just a festival of China, but the Spring Festival of the world."

Organized by the Chinese community of the city, the Chinese New Year 2025 celebration event in Cape Town once again presented local audiences and foreign visitors with a rich cultural feast infused with a Spring Festival atmosphere.

According to the Chinese lunar calendar, the Spring Festival falls on Jan. 29 this year, marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake. The snake is the sixth animal in the 12-year cycle of the Chinese zodiac, representing wisdom, intuition, and strategic growth.

The Saturday event opened with remarks from You Wenze, Chinese consul-general in Cape Town. Local dignitaries, including Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, also sent their congratulations via video messages.

In his speech, You extended New Year wishes to both Chinese expatriates and other attendees, emphasizing the global significance of the Spring Festival, which the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization recently inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

He also highlighted how the event has become a symbol of cultural exchange, bringing South Africans and Chinese people closer together.

The performances commenced with an exhilarating dragon dance by the Cape Town Huaxing Arts Troupe, setting the tone for an unforgettable cultural showcase. The audience was treated to mesmerizing performances, including Shaolin martial arts, Tai Chi demonstrations, Sichuan opera face-changing, and a fusion of Chinese and South African dances, featuring traditional Chinese folk dances alongside the lively rhythms of Zulu performances. Thousands of locals and tourists flocked to the event, cheering and applauding as the show unfolded.

Dong Gang, leader of the Huaxing troupe, expressed his excitement about celebrating the Spring Festival at such an iconic location.

"This is no longer just a celebration for the Chinese community. It has become a big stage for global cultural exchange," he said, noting that performers included not only Chinese artists but also local South Africans.

Tara Singh, a 19-year-old South African young woman who performed a dance during the celebration, shared her enthusiasm for the event.

"This is my second time dancing for the festival, and I just think it's really fun," she said. "It's nice to just involve other people in your culture as well, so you get to, like, just put yourself into different areas of the world. I'm excited to dance again this year and hopefully dance again next year."

Piko Mpemnyama, a South African high school student who also gave a performance at the event, echoed Singh's sentiments. "I think this event will promote cultural exchanges between China and the rest of the world, as we can share different world views, different food, and different languages," she said.

"Everybody should take an experience of Chinese culture at least once. It's one of the unique experiences, with thousands of years of history and culture," Mpemnyama added.

The cultural immersion during the event extended beyond the stage to the cultural exhibition set up alongside the performance area. Crowds flocked to booths showcasing traditional Chinese medicine, calligraphy, tea ceremonies, and woodblock printing. Locals and tourists eagerly tried their hands at these activities, expressing wonder and admiration for the richness of Chinese traditions.

Zainodire Dawood, a student at the University of Cape Town, marveled at the experience. "It is something that brings people together and allows people to share their cultural backgrounds and celebrate their differences," he said.

"It brings us all together, even though we are so different from other sides of the world, and as you can see here, everyone is having a great time," Dawood said, wishing all Chinese people a great Year of the Snake.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)