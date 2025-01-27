Tanzanians join Chinese in celebrating Spring Festival

Xinhua) 08:31, January 27, 2025

DAR ES SALAAM, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- Tanzanians from all walks of life joined overseas Chinese on Friday night to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival at a reception hosted by the Chinese embassy in the East African country's port city of Dar es Salaam.

The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, falls on Jan. 29 this year. It is the most important holiday on the Chinese calendar and an occasion for family reunions.

The reception was decorated with colorful performances by students and teachers from the Confucius Institute at the University of Dar es Salaam and an assortment of tasty Chinese food and recipes prepared by Chinese enterprises operating in the country.

"The celebrations we are holding today will uplift the already strong relationship between Tanzania and China," said Tanzanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Mahmoud Thabit Kombo.

Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian noted that 2025 is the Year of the Snake in traditional Chinese culture, also referred to as the Double Spring Year. "This designation signifies that there are two Beginning of Spring solar terms within the year, symbolizing the arrival of good things in pairs and fostering hope for vitality."

She said the Spring Festival is the oldest and most significant traditional festival in China, serving as an important occasion for bidding farewell to the old year and welcoming the new, as well as for family reunions.

"The festival embodies shared values of reunion and patriotism among Chinese people, both at home and abroad, while also promoting ideals of peace and harmony for all humanity," said Chen.

The Chinese envoy said the Spring Festival had been recognized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, demonstrating China's commitment to promoting global civilization initiative, cultural exchange, and mutual learning.

