CPC leadership extends festive greetings to cultural workers, scientists

Xinhua) 08:00, January 27, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- On behalf of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and General Secretary Xi Jinping, a senior CPC official on Sunday extended festive greetings to all the people working in the culture and science and technology circles.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, visited several prominent figures in these sectors and extended greetings for the upcoming Chinese New Year.

Cai, who is also a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, paid visits to a writer, a cosmochemist and geochemist, an aero-engine expert and an economist, commending their achievements and listening to their advice.

Cai highlighted the reform plans regarding the cultural work system rolled out by the Party leadership and called for a fresh outlook and new achievements in ideological and cultural work.

He stressed the importance of innovative talent in China's drive to achieve sci-tech self-reliance.

Cultural and technological workers should shoulder their responsibilities, foster innovation, and integrate their personal ideals and pursuits into the cause of the Party and the country, he said.

