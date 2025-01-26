AI Vibes: Spring Festival dos and don'ts!
Don't sweep up, or take out the bins, on New Year's Day
Sweeping symbolizes sweeping luck and wealth away from your home.
Do tidy up before midnight on New Year's Eve
It is said to help rid the home of the old and welcome in the new.
Don't wash your hair on New Year's Day
It could be seen as washing your fortune away. Because the word for hair (发, fa) has the same pronunciation and character as facai (发财), which means "to become wealthy."
Do decorate your house
Popular decorations include red lanterns, as red is a lucky color and said to ward off bad luck, and the character 福 (Fu), which means "good fortune."
Don't wear white or black
People traditionally wear white or black to funerals so both are typically seen as colors of mourning.
Do wear red for luck
As already mentioned, red is a lucky color in China.
Don't eat porridge for breakfast
In the olden days, porridge (rice mixed with water) was seen as a poor man's food, and eating it for breakfast on the first day of the new year could bring poverty into the coming year.
Do eat dumplings, fish and other traditional foods
The more dumplings you eat, the richer you will become in the New Year.
In southern China, tangyuan, glutinous rice balls with sweet fillings such as black sesame and peanut, are said to signify family togetherness and completeness.
(Cao Mengfan, as an intern, also contributed to this story.)
Photos
Related Stories
- Cultural tourism promotion event on Spring Festival held in Brussels
- In pics: light installations in celebration of upcoming Spring Festival in Macao
- Event held in Yangon to celebrate Spring Festival, boost China-Myanmar cultural exchange
- Vibrant consumer spending witnessed amid Spring Festival holiday
- Spring Festival travel rush to see 9 billion trips
- Chinese Lunar New Year offers window on nation's economic vitality
- Traditional folk customs of Spring Festival: butcher the rooster
- Customers select Spring Festival decorations ahead of Spring Festival across China
- Chinese premier visits old revolutionary base ahead of Spring Festival
- Feature: From calligraphy to cuisine, Chinese cultural elements showcased in Spring Festival celebration in Myanmar
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.