Auckland digital art exhibition launches 2025 Happy Chinese New Year celebrations

Xinhua) 11:24, January 27, 2025

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- The digital art exhibition "A Dream Journey of A Panorama of Rivers and Mountains" has kicked off the 2025 Happy Chinese New Year celebrations in Auckland.

The Happy Chinese New Year in Auckland is a series of cultural events and celebrations organized by the China Cultural Center in Auckland to bring festive experiences to local communities and residents.

The digital art exhibition, which opened here on Saturday, is the highlight of all events, using holographic projection technology to revitalize the masterpiece A Panorama of Rivers and Mountains, the only surviving painting by Song Dynasty (960-1279) artist Wang Ximeng.

Chinese Consul General in Auckland Chen Shijie is delighted to see that the Chinese New Year has become an important part of New Zealand's multicultural mosaic.

"Telling by its name, it portrays the beautiful landscape of China and the harmonious coexistence of humans and nature. Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets," said Chen, adding that China is building a green ecological civilization to ensure the sustainable development of China and the world at large.

"New Zealand people also take pride in its beautiful natural environment. We would like to join hands with our Kiwi friends to carry on green development for the benefit of all people," said Chen.

The painting, 51.5 cm in height and 1,191.5 cm in length, depicts an idealized vision of the vastness and beauty of China's rivers, mountains and rural life in the Song Dynasty.

The exhibition remarkably uses modern technology to bring new life into this timeless masterpiece, allowing the audience to experience the grandeur and intricacy of Wang Ximeng's work in immersive, interactive ways.

Mike Dawson, Auckland Branch President from the New Zealand China Friendship Society, was stunned by the beauty of the landscape in the painting and impressed by the immersive interaction in the way that the technology enables the audience.

"I wondered what mountains and rivers the artist used as prototypes when creating the painting. They are so beautiful and vivid, and the immersive experience is unique," said Dawson.

The digital art exhibitions were highly acclaimed in multiple cities in China. The Auckland exhibition is the first overseas one. Public admission opens from Jan. 26 to March 2.

