2025 Chinese New Year Festival and Market Day held in New Zealand

Xinhua) 10:16, January 27, 2025

People watch a lion dance performance at the 2025 Chinese New Year Festival and Market Day in Auckland, New Zealand, Jan. 25, 2025. The event was held here on Saturday. (Photo by Wu Jiaxiang/Xinhua)

A local student dressed in traditional Chinese costume poses for a group photo with children at the 2025 Chinese New Year Festival and Market Day in Auckland, New Zealand, Jan. 25, 2025. The event was held here on Saturday. (Photo by Wu Jiaxiang/Xinhua)

Local residents taste Chinese pancakes at the 2025 Chinese New Year Festival and Market Day in Auckland, New Zealand, Jan. 25, 2025. The event was held here on Saturday. (Photo by Wu Jiaxiang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)