China in Melodies | A melodious and joyous Chinese New Year
(People's Daily Online) 17:08, January 26, 2025
It's the Spring Festival!
The Chinese often say, "Joy shared with others is better than joy enjoyed alone."
During the Spring Festival, we want to celebrate with friends all around the world.
With the inscription of the Spring Festival as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, Chinese New Year has become a celebration for the world.
From now on, the essence of the New Year carries an added touch of harmony and shared joy for all.
A melodious and joyous year—Come to China and celebrate the Spring Festival with us!
