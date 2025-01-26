Chinese New Year celebrations held across world

Xinhua) 13:25, January 26, 2025

A dragon dance show is staged in celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Nairobi, Kenya on Jan. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Girls pose for photos with artworks they made during an event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Nairobi, Kenya on Jan. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

A performance is staged in celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Nairobi, Kenya on Jan. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

People try traditional Chinese painting during an event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Nairobi, Kenya on Jan. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

People wait for tasting Chinese dishes and snacks during an event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Nairobi, Kenya on Jan. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

People enjoy a performance in celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Nairobi, Kenya on Jan. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

A woman poses for photos during an event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Belgrade, Serbia on Jan. 23. 2025. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

Lion dancers perform during the ceremonial lighting of the prosperity tree to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Manila, the Philippines, on Jan. 24, 2025. (Photo by Rouelle Umali/Xinhua)

The prosperity tree is pictured during its lighting ceremony to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Manila, the Philippines, Jan. 24, 2025. (Photo by Rouelle Umali/Xinhua)

Lion dancers perform during the ceremonial lighting of the prosperity tree to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Manila, the Philippines, on Jan. 24, 2025. (Photo by Rouelle Umali/Xinhua)

Folk artists perform lion dance in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, in Siem Reap province, Cambodia, on Jan. 24, 2025. (Photo by Sao Khuth/Xinhua)

Audience enjoy performances by Chinese artists in celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, at the Mediterranean Conference Center in Valletta, Malta, Jan. 24, 2025. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

Chinese artists perform to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, at the Mediterranean Conference Center in Valletta, Malta, Jan. 24, 2025. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

Chinese artists perform to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, at the Mediterranean Conference Center in Valletta, Malta, Jan. 24, 2025. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

