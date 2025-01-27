China Cultural Center holds event to celebrate Chinese New Year in Moscow

Xinhua) 08:50, January 27, 2025

Visitors experience Chinese calligraphy at the China Cultural Center in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 25, 2025. An event to celebrate the Chinese New Year is held here on Saturday, attracting many visitors. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

People look at cultural and creative products at the China Cultural Center in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 25, 2025. An event to celebrate the Chinese New Year is held here on Saturday, attracting many visitors. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

People look at painting and calligraphy works at the China Cultural Center in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 25, 2025. An event to celebrate the Chinese New Year is held here on Saturday, attracting many visitors. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

People watch a staff member rubbing the Chinese character "fu" (meaning happiness, blessing, and good fortune) at the China Cultural Center in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 25, 2025. An event to celebrate the Chinese New Year is held here on Saturday, attracting many visitors. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

