Ethnic costumes in high demand in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 09:23, January 27, 2025

At an embroidery workshop covering nearly 3,000 square meters, over 100 embroidery machines are neatly lined up, producing exquisite embroidered fabrics with vibrant colors and elegant styles depicting flowers, birds, fish, and insects.

The workshop belongs to Wenshan Yufurong Ethnic Embroidery Co., Ltd., the largest computerized embroidery enterprise in southwest China's Yunnan Province. Workers and machines are busy fulfilling orders for the upcoming Spring Festival, or Chinese New Year.

Photo shows the embroidery workshop of Wenshan Yufurong Ethnic Embroidery Co., Ltd., the largest computerized embroidery enterprise in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Li Sha)

Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Yunnan Province is home to 11 ethnic groups, each with a rich ethnic culture and unique traditional costumes. The demand for ethnic clothing peaks before the Spring Festival, leading to a significant increase in sales.

Villagers adorned in ethnic costumes sing and dance to welcome the upcoming Spring Festival, or Chinese New Year, in a village of the Yi ethnic group in Weimo township, Yanshan county, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Xiong Pingxiang)

Wenshan Yufurong Ethnic Embroidery Co., Ltd. specializes in producing embroidery pieces and handiworks of the Zhuang, Miao, Yi, and other ethnic groups, and has introduced over 10 series and a wide range of embroidery products to the market. These products have been exported to countries like Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, and the United States.

Workers work at the production workshop of Wenshan Yufurong Ethnic Embroidery Co., Ltd. in Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Xiong Pingxiang)

According to Li Mingyao, general manager of the company, the company is ramping up production of over 10 styles of clothing, including wedding dresses and suits that combine ethnic and trendy elements.

"As the Spring Festival draws near, ethnic costumes are in high demand, and our workshop is operating at full throttle. We're even planning a fashion show featuring ethnic clothing to unveil our latest embroidery creations and showcase rich ethnic culture," said Li.

A woman tries on a costume at a shop in the ethnic clothing industry innovation park in Maguan county, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Cheng Pan)

The ethnic clothing industry innovation park in Maguan county of Wenshan is a hub of shops offering a diverse range of vibrant and uniquely styled ethnic clothing. Here, ethnic costumes are sold online and exported to regions such as Guizhou, Hunan, and Sichuan provinces, as well as countries like Vietnam, Laos, and Thailand.

Currently, there are over 400 self-employed businesses and companies engaged in producing and selling ethnic clothing in Maguan county, generating an output value exceeding 100 million yuan (about $13.8 million) in 2024.

Embroidered shoes with an ethnic flair are highly sought after in Babao town, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Luo Rui)

