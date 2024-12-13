Languages

Archive

Home>>

Exploring Beijing Embroidery: Chinese court art on the tip of a needle

By Cao Xinyue, Su Yingxiang (People's Daily Online) 09:46, December 13, 2024

With a history of over 1,400 years, Beijing Embroidery, a national intangible cultural heritage, was often used for royal attire and decorations. In this episode, follow People's Daily Online to appreciate the beauty of Beijing Embroidery.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Wu Chengliang)

Photos

Related Stories