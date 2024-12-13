Home>>
Exploring Beijing Embroidery: Chinese court art on the tip of a needle
By Cao Xinyue, Su Yingxiang (People's Daily Online) 09:46, December 13, 2024
With a history of over 1,400 years, Beijing Embroidery, a national intangible cultural heritage, was often used for royal attire and decorations. In this episode, follow People's Daily Online to appreciate the beauty of Beijing Embroidery.
(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Pic story: inheritor of Beijing Embroidery
- Magic Su embroidery with lovely golden fish patterns
- Intangible cultural heritage inheritor revives Gan hair embroidery in E China
- When an embroidery craftswoman finds a lotus flower
- Inheritor passes on Miao embroidery through innovation in SW China's Guizhou
- A glimpse of Suzhou embroidery industrial base in Suzhou
- Miao embroidery works reach more people through livestreams
- Trending in China | Embroidered balls: Intangible cultural heritage of Guangxi
- Embroiderers inject vitality into Su embroidery, integrate art form into daily clothing
- Male embroiderer shatters expectations through success in a traditionally female pursuit
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.