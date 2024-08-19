Home>>
When an embroidery craftswoman finds a lotus flower
(People's Daily App) 10:57, August 19, 2024
The lotus flower represents peace and good luck in traditional Chinese culture. Its elegant and beautiful appearance also makes it one of the main materials for various craftsmen to create art. Watch this video to see how a craftswoman embroiders a beautiful lotus flower onto woven fabric.
