A glimpse of Suzhou embroidery industrial base in Suzhou

Xinhua) 09:44, July 06, 2024

A staff member arranges Suzhou embroidery products at a shop in an industrial base of Suzhou embroidery in Zhenhu sub-district of Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 3, 2024. Located in the Zhenhu sub-district of Suzhou, the industrial base of Suzhou embroidery is home to more than 400 Suzhou embroidery shops, workshops and companies, with the annual output value reaching nearly 1.5 billion yuan (about 200 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A man visits an embroidery art gallery at an industrial base of Suzhou embroidery in Zhenhu sub-district of Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 3, 2024. Located in the Zhenhu sub-district of Suzhou, the industrial base of Suzhou embroidery is home to more than 400 Suzhou embroidery shops, workshops and companies, with the annual output value reaching nearly 1.5 billion yuan (about 200 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Chen Shengwei)

A child tries Suzhou embroidery at a workshop in an industrial base of Suzhou embroidery in Zhenhu sub-district of Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 2, 2024. Located in the Zhenhu sub-district of Suzhou, the industrial base of Suzhou embroidery is home to more than 400 Suzhou embroidery shops, workshops and companies, with the annual output value reaching nearly 1.5 billion yuan (about 200 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A worker prepares strings for Suzhou embroidery products at a company in an industrial base of Suzhou embroidery in Zhenhu sub-district of Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 3, 2024. Located in the Zhenhu sub-district of Suzhou, the industrial base of Suzhou embroidery is home to more than 400 Suzhou embroidery shops, workshops and companies, with the annual output value reaching nearly 1.5 billion yuan (about 200 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A worker makes a Suzhou embroidery product at a workshop in an industrial base of Suzhou embroidery in Zhenhu sub-district of Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 3, 2024. Located in the Zhenhu sub-district of Suzhou, the industrial base of Suzhou embroidery is home to more than 400 Suzhou embroidery shops, workshops and companies, with the annual output value reaching nearly 1.5 billion yuan (about 200 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Li Bo)

This stitched aerial drone photo taken on July 3, 2024 shows a view of an industrial base of Suzhou embroidery in Zhenhu sub-district of Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Located in the Zhenhu sub-district of Suzhou, the industrial base of Suzhou embroidery is home to more than 400 Suzhou embroidery shops, workshops and companies, with the annual output value reaching nearly 1.5 billion yuan (about 200 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Li Bo)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 3, 2024 shows a view of an industrial base of Suzhou embroidery in Zhenhu sub-district of Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Located in the Zhenhu sub-district of Suzhou, the industrial base of Suzhou embroidery is home to more than 400 Suzhou embroidery shops, workshops and companies, with the annual output value reaching nearly 1.5 billion yuan (about 200 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A staff member arranges Suzhou embroidery products at a shop in an industrial base of Suzhou embroidery in Zhenhu sub-district of Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 3, 2024. Located in the Zhenhu sub-district of Suzhou, the industrial base of Suzhou embroidery is home to more than 400 Suzhou embroidery shops, workshops and companies, with the annual output value reaching nearly 1.5 billion yuan (about 200 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Li Bo)

