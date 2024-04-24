Male embroiderer shatters expectations through success in a traditionally female pursuit

People's Daily Online) 10:15, April 24, 2024

At 43 years old, Wang Xinyuan stands as a distinguished and accomplished master of Guangdong embroidery, an art form deeply rooted in the cultural tapestry of south China’s Guangdong Province. With a rich embroidery career spanning three decades, Wang’s experience has earned him the honor of being a renowned representative and prominent figure in the craft and art of Guangdong embroidery.

Despite Wang’s success, as a man who loves embroidery, he has encountered skepticism and ridicule. Nevertheless, his unwavering passion has carried him through these challenges.

Photo shows a piece of embroidery work by Wang Xinyuan. (Photo/CCTV News)

To achieve the desired thickness for his artwork and perfect his craft, Wang keeps his nails meticulously sharp and smooth, a necessity for splitting silk threads to the required thinness. This unique requirement frequently takes him to nail salons for specialized care, which sometimes leads to misunderstandings and bemused reactions among those around him.

Wang’s journey into the world of embroidery, needles, and threads began in his childhood in a village in east China's Jiangxi Province, influenced by his family’s tailoring background. At just 13 years old, he discovered his passion for embroidery, though his interest and hobby often subjected him to curious stares and judgment from others.

After graduating from high school, Wang made the decision to join the military to demonstrate his toughness and duty to serve his country all while nurturing his love and capability for needlework.

Following his retirement from the military, Wang moved to Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong, to seek employment.

It was during this time that he was exposed to Guangdong embroidery, reigniting his long-buried passion for embroidery. He shared his deep affection for embroidery with renowned masters of Guangdong embroidery, Liang Guoxing and Wu Yuzhen, who were impressed by his dedication. Liang invited Wang to receive a rare opportunity to be formally trained, a proposition that initially made Wang hesitant.

Photo shows a piece of embroidery work by Wang Xinyuan. (Photo/CCTV News)

After two or three months, Wang mustered the courage to visit Liang and began his formal training.

For three years, Wang commuted between Foshan and Guangzhou three times a week to learn the intricacies of embroidery under his mentors, who lauded his talent and exceptional sense of color.

"While others may use three or four colors to embroider a petal of a red silk-cotton flower, I would use more than 10, creating a seamless and flawless color transition," Wang remarked.

As Wang honed his skills and mastered the fundamental techniques of Guangdong embroidery, he began incorporating his passion for historical artifacts into his embroidery, leading to groundbreaking innovations.

His pursuit of authenticity drove him to spend three months visiting museums, studying bronze artifacts to understand how to translate their aged quality and capture their sense of vicissitudes into his embroidery using color layering and thread thickness adjustments.

By layering multiple colors, sometimes up to four layers, and adjusting the thickness of the silk thread, Wang discovered he could achieve a natural effect. One of his bronze artifact pieces featured an extraordinary palette of 1,176 different colors.

The creation of such detailed works required months or even years, with Wang dedicating over 10 hours a day carving out every detail to complete his embroidery.

With such intense dedication, his craftsmanship flourished, but at the detriment to his health. Therefore, Wang made the decision to leave his previous job and open an embroidery shop.

Photo shows a piece of embroidery work by Wang Xinyuan. (Photo/CCTV News)

Despite initial doubts about his new path as an embroidery artist, Wang’s confidence was solidified when he made his first sale three months later. From then on, he fully embraced his role and identity, and his embroidery journey took a significant turn for the better. He began taking on apprentices, recognizing it as his duty to preserve and advance this time-honored craft.

In recent years, Wang has been actively promoting Guangdong embroidery among the youth, capitalizing on the growing national emphasis on safeguarding and promoting intangible cultural heritage. He has also been instrumental in expanding career opportunities for other practitioners of Guangdong embroidery.

Recognizing the educational value of this art, in Guangdong, many primary and secondary schools have incorporated Guangdong embroidery as a selective course. Collaborating with over 10 schools, Wang's team has introduced Guangdong embroidery into the classrooms, enabling students to engage with this traditional craft firsthand.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)