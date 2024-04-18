Home>>
Trending in China | Sichuan embroidery
(People's Daily App) 17:03, April 18, 2024
Embroidery is a unique art form in China. It has a proud history in the country, and its styles vary across regions. One of the most well-known is Sichuan embroidery or Shu Xiu. Originating in Southwest China's Sichuan Province and Chongqing Municipality, this style is well known for its varied styles, bright colors and exquisite stitches. Typical designs in this genre include pandas, birds, flowers and landscapes. Check out the video to explore the beauty of Shu Xiu.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Handmade in China | Suzhou embroidery
- Following the patterns of history
- Women of Yao ethnic group showcase embroidery skills in S China's Guangxi
- Trending in China | Elegance and style of Chinese-style purse
- Costume contest festival of the Yi people: A platform to promote, celebrate the art of embroidery
- Qianxi in SW China's Guizhou cultivates big Miao embroidery industry
- In pics: Artistry of Xiamen glass bead embroidery
- Talented male embroiderer promotes Uygur embroidery, leads fellow villagers to prosperity
- Ancient Li brocade tradition sees resurgence in popularity
- Inheritor committed to passing on craft of Wuxi fine embroidery in E China's Jiangsu
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.