Trending in China | Sichuan embroidery

(People's Daily App) 17:03, April 18, 2024

Embroidery is a unique art form in China. It has a proud history in the country, and its styles vary across regions. One of the most well-known is Sichuan embroidery or Shu Xiu. Originating in Southwest China's Sichuan Province and Chongqing Municipality, this style is well known for its varied styles, bright colors and exquisite stitches. Typical designs in this genre include pandas, birds, flowers and landscapes. Check out the video to explore the beauty of Shu Xiu.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)