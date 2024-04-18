Home>>
Handmade in China | Suzhou embroidery
(People's Daily App) 16:54, April 18, 2024
Embroidery from the Jiangsu Province city of Suzhou has a history of more than 2,000 years. As one of the four major regional styles of Chinese embroidery, Suzhou embroidery was inscribed onto the list of national intangible cultural heritage in 2006. This video showcases the Suzhou embroidery process of creating a double-sided silk embroidered cat.
(Video source: Shijie-Master of Embroidery:Qiren Jiangxin)
