Women of Yao ethnic group showcase embroidery skills in S China's Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 14:48, March 08, 2024

Women of the Red Yao ethnic group showcase their embroidery skills in Xiaozhai village, Longji township, Longsheng county, Guilin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on March 7, 2024. (Photo/Pan Zhixiang)

A hundred women of the Red Yao ethnic group gathered in festive attire to showcase their embroidery skills in Xiaozhai village, Longji township, Longsheng county, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on March 7, one day ahead of International Women's Day.

The Red Yao ethnic group is a branch of the Yao ethnic group. The process of making Red Yao costumes has been passed down by word of mouth, with no written records.

Photo taken by a drone shows women of the Red Yao ethnic group showcasing their embroidery skills in Xiaozhai village, Longji township, Longsheng county, Guilin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on March 7, 2024. (Photo/Pan Zhixiang)

Yao costumes are woven, dyed, and embroidered by the Yao people themselves, a tradition that has been passed down for thousands of years.

The costumes are known for their various floral patterns and dominant red color. The Yao people excel in techniques such as weaving, embroidery, batik, and silk production.

Women of the Red Yao ethnic group showcase their embroidery skills in Xiaozhai village, Longji township, Longsheng county, Guilin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on March 7, 2024. (Photo/Pan Zhixiang)

Women of the Red Yao ethnic group showcase their embroidery skills in Xiaozhai village, Longji township, Longsheng county, Guilin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on March 7, 2024. (Photo/Pan Zhixiang)

The embroidery patterns are created without the need for sketches or templates, relying solely on memory. The patterns depict birds, animals, flowers, and trees, with lifelike images and soft, vibrant colors. In the local community, the Yao people still wear self-woven, self-dyed, and self-embroidered costumes, preserving the traditional craftsmanship in its original form.

