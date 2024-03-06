Trending in China | Elegance and style of Chinese-style purse

(People's Daily App) 16:36, March 06, 2024

Over the past century, embroidered purses have been widely associated with the cheongsam. They are still hot items today: Made in all sizes with embroidered Chinese designs and characters, these bags stand out as unique, elegant and finely detailed representations of Chinese aesthetics and cultural heritage.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

