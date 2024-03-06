Home>>
Trending in China | Elegance and style of Chinese-style purse
(People's Daily App) 16:36, March 06, 2024
Over the past century, embroidered purses have been widely associated with the cheongsam. They are still hot items today: Made in all sizes with embroidered Chinese designs and characters, these bags stand out as unique, elegant and finely detailed representations of Chinese aesthetics and cultural heritage.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: Artistry of Xiamen glass bead embroidery
- Talented male embroiderer promotes Uygur embroidery, leads fellow villagers to prosperity
- Ancient Li brocade tradition sees resurgence in popularity
- Inheritor committed to passing on craft of Wuxi fine embroidery in E China's Jiangsu
- Qianxi in SW China's Guizhou cultivates big Miao embroidery industry
- Costume contest festival of the Yi people: A platform to promote, celebrate the art of embroidery
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.