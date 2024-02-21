Costume contest festival of the Yi people: A platform to promote, celebrate the art of embroidery

People's Daily Online) February 21, 2024

In the village of Zhiju in Yongren county, Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, "Saizhuang Jie," a folk costume competition festival, is held every year during the Spring Festival.

(Photo provided by the publicity department of the CPC Yongren county committee, media convergence center of Yongren county)

The folk costume competition festival is one of the most important and distinctive traditional festivals of the Yi ethnic group, originating from the transition period from hunting and nomadic life, to settled farming.

Legend has it that village girls, eager to win the affection of their beloved, would spin, dye, cut, and sew clothes during the agricultural lull. They would adorn themselves splendidly around the 15th day of the lunar New Year, showcasing their diligence and beauty.

(Photo provided by the publicity department of the CPC Yongren county committee, media convergence center of Yongren county)

To make the festival more visually appealing, the village has introduced innovative performance formats for the folk costume teams, including children's, youth, and young men’s and women's teams, enriching the elements of the costume competition.

"The main day for the costume competition in the village is the 15th day of the first lunar month," said villager Li Jiyan. "During that time, everyone prepares their own competition outfits. The event is participated in by over 1,000 people and draws more than 10,000 spectators."

"The girls in the village are skilled at embroidery," said Li Jiyan, who learned embroidery on her own and can do it well, from simple waistbands to complex sets of clothing.

(Photo provided by the publicity department of the CPC Yongren county committee, media convergence center of Yongren county)

Li Ruxiu, a 61-year-old resident of Zhiju village, is the president of the Yi Embroidery Association in Yongren county as well as a collector of Yi embroidery. Over the years, she has amassed thousands of exquisite pieces, transforming her home into a small Yi embroidery museum.

In 2014, Yi ethnic clothing was listed as a national-level intangible cultural heritage. In September 2023, Yi embroidery made its debut on the catwalk of Milan Fashion Week.

(Photo provided by the publicity department of the CPC Yongren county committee, media convergence center of Yongren county)

In daily life, cultural and creative products inspired by Yi embroidery continue to innovate, infusing new vitality into this ancient craft. Li Jiyan's shop offers a diverse range of products that blend tradition with modernity.

In Chuxiong, there are as many as 57,000 embroiderers like Li Ruxiu and Li Jiyan. Behind this thriving industry lies the efforts and innovations of generations of embroiderers, as well as the support from the local government.

To enhance the impact of the folk costume competition festival and foster the growth of Yi embroidery, the local government has implemented a range of policies. These initiatives encompass training programs aimed at enhancing the embroidery skills of artisans and the establishment of associations that serve as platforms for development.

