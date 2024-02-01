In pics: Artistry of Xiamen glass bead embroidery
This photo, taken on Jan. 30, 2024, shows Xiamen glass bead embroidery work, an art form recognized as China's intangible cultural heritage. (People's Daily Online/Wu Chaolan)
Xiamen glass bead embroidery, an esteemed craft in southeast China’s Fujian Province, employs the technique of integrating beads into fabric through traditional embroidery stitches. Dating back to the late Qing dynasty (1644-1911), spanning over a century, this art form is recognized as China’s intangible cultural heritage.
This exquisite bead embroidery method places a strong emphasis on the interplay of light and shadows, enhancing the intricacies of pattern designs and creating a captivating three-dimensional effect. The versatile use of beads extends beyond garments, encompassing shoes, jewelry, clothing and various decorative items, making it a cherished and versatile craft.
Photos
Related Stories
- Talented male embroiderer promotes Uygur embroidery, leads fellow villagers to prosperity
- Ancient Li brocade tradition sees resurgence in popularity
- Inheritor committed to passing on craft of Wuxi fine embroidery in E China's Jiangsu
- Chinese embroidery artist takes ethnic cultural heritages to world
- Pic story of inheritor of Miao embroidery in Guizhou
- Yi Embroiderers in SW China Demonstrate Traditional Embroidery Skills
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.