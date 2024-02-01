In pics: Artistry of Xiamen glass bead embroidery

This photo, taken on Jan. 30, 2024, shows Xiamen glass bead embroidery work, an art form recognized as China's intangible cultural heritage. (People's Daily Online/Wu Chaolan)

Xiamen glass bead embroidery, an esteemed craft in southeast China’s Fujian Province, employs the technique of integrating beads into fabric through traditional embroidery stitches. Dating back to the late Qing dynasty (1644-1911), spanning over a century, this art form is recognized as China’s intangible cultural heritage.

This exquisite bead embroidery method places a strong emphasis on the interplay of light and shadows, enhancing the intricacies of pattern designs and creating a captivating three-dimensional effect. The versatile use of beads extends beyond garments, encompassing shoes, jewelry, clothing and various decorative items, making it a cherished and versatile craft.

