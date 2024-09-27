Home>>
Magic Su embroidery with lovely golden fish patterns
(People's Daily App) 14:22, September 27, 2024
Check out this double-sided Su embroidery with lovely golden fish patterns. Su embroidery is a national intangible cultural heritage item and one of China's four renowned embroidery styles. Silk is predominantly used, and the thread is usually as fine as human hair. For these artworks, the embroider splits a silk strand into the thinnest thread, even one sixty-fourth of the original.
