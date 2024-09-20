Intangible cultural heritage inheritor revives Gan hair embroidery in E China

Xinhua) 11:25, September 20, 2024

Tao Yonghong makes a Gan hair embroidery work at an exhibition center for intangible cultural heritage in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Sui Shangjun)

Gan hair embroidery is an art that uses human hair as thread to create intricate designs on fabric. With a history of nearly 500 years, it is recognized as an intangible cultural heritage of Jiangxi Province. The word Gan itself is a shortened name for Jiangxi.

In the hands of Tao Yonghong, the 17th generation inheritor of Gan hair embroidery making skills, hair becomes the ink and colors of a painter that depict all sorts of objects such as landscapes, figures, flowers and birds.

Apart from inheriting the traditions, Tao has developed many customized works, sewing memories and blessings into the embroidery works for her clients.

A Gan hair embroidery work of Tao Yonghong, themed on a newly married couple whose hair were depicted with their own hair, is seen at her studio in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Tao Yonghong threads a hair through a needle to make Gan hair embroidery at an exhibition center for intangible cultural heritage in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Tao Yonghong makes a Gan hair embroidery work themed on Tengwang Pavilion, a historic landmark, at her studio in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Tao Yonghong dyes hair at her studio in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

A Gan hair embroidery work of Tao Yonghong, themed on an elderly couple that have been married for 50 years, is seen at her studio in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Tao Yonghong makes a Gan hair embroidery work at an exhibition center for intangible cultural heritage in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Tao Yonghong (R) demonstrates Gan hair embroidery making to visitors at an exhibition center for intangible cultural heritage in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Sui Shangjun)

