Chinese New Year cultural festival held in Mexico
People play the game of Go at the 4th edition of the Chinese New Year cultural festival at the National Arts Center in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, Jan. 25, 2025. The cultural festival kicked off here Saturday to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)
People watch a lion dance performance at the 4th edition of the Chinese New Year cultural festival at the National Arts Center in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, Jan. 25, 2025. The cultural festival kicked off here Saturday to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)
Performers play traditional Chinese instruments at the 4th edition of the Chinese New Year cultural festival at the National Arts Center in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, Jan. 25, 2025. The cultural festival kicked off here Saturday to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)
A lion dance performance is staged at the 4th edition of the Chinese New Year cultural festival at the National Arts Center in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, Jan. 25, 2025. The cultural festival kicked off here Saturday to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)
People watch a performance at the 4th edition of the Chinese New Year cultural festival at the National Arts Center in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, Jan. 25, 2025. The cultural festival kicked off here Saturday to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)
People watch a performance at the 4th edition of the Chinese New Year cultural festival at the National Arts Center in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, Jan. 25, 2025. The cultural festival kicked off here Saturday to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)
A girl learns Chinese calligraphy at the 4th edition of the Chinese New Year cultural festival at the National Arts Center in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, Jan. 25, 2025. The cultural festival kicked off here Saturday to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)
Photos
