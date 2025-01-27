Cities hang lanterns to greet Spring Festival across China
Lanterns are lit up in Chengdu Wuhou Shrine to celebrate Spring Festival in southeast China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 25, 2025. (China News Service/An Yuan)
People visit lantern fairs across China to greet the festival.
Tourists enjoy lanterns at the 18 Steps, a well-known popular tourist spot that features a blend of ancient architecture and modern retail spaces, in Chongqing, Jan. 25, 2025. (China News Service/He Penglei)
Tourists enjoy lanterns at the 18 Steps, a well-known popular tourist spot that features a blend of ancient architecture and modern retail spaces, in Chongqing, Jan. 25, 2025. (China News Service/He Penglei)
Tourists visit a lantern fair to greet the Spring Festival in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 25, 2025. (China News Service/Yang Bo)
Lanterns are lit up in Chengdu Wuhou Shrine to celebrate Spring Festival in southeast China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 25, 2025. (China News Service/An Yuan)
Lanterns are lit up in Chengdu Wuhou Shrine to celebrate Spring Festival in southeast China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 25, 2025. (China News Service/An Yuan)
Tourists enjoy lanterns at the 18 Steps, a well-known popular tourist spot that features a blend of ancient architecture and modern retail spaces, in Chongqing, Jan. 25, 2025. (China News Service/He Penglei)
Tourists enjoy lanterns at the 18 Steps, a well-known popular tourist spot that features a blend of ancient architecture and modern retail spaces, in Chongqing, Jan. 25, 2025. (China News Service/He Penglei)
Tourists visit a lantern fair to greet the Spring Festival in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 25, 2025. (China News Service/Yang Bo)
Tourists visit a lantern fair to greet the Spring Festival in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 25, 2025. (China News Service/Yang Bo)
Tourists visit a lantern fair to greet the Spring Festival in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 25, 2025. (China News Service/Yang Bo)
Photos
Related Stories
- Auckland digital art exhibition launches 2025 Happy Chinese New Year celebrations
- Dragon lanterns produced in E China's Jiangxi favored by clients worldwide
- Spring Festival to glow with spending boom
- Chinese New Year offers window on nation's economic vitality
- Panda cubs' adorable Chinese New Year greetings
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.