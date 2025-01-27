We Are China

Cities hang lanterns to greet Spring Festival across China

Ecns.cn) 13:17, January 27, 2025

Lanterns are lit up in Chengdu Wuhou Shrine to celebrate Spring Festival in southeast China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 25, 2025. (China News Service/An Yuan)

People visit lantern fairs across China to greet the festival.

Tourists enjoy lanterns at the 18 Steps, a well-known popular tourist spot that features a blend of ancient architecture and modern retail spaces, in Chongqing, Jan. 25, 2025. (China News Service/He Penglei)

Tourists enjoy lanterns at the 18 Steps, a well-known popular tourist spot that features a blend of ancient architecture and modern retail spaces, in Chongqing, Jan. 25, 2025. (China News Service/He Penglei)

Tourists visit a lantern fair to greet the Spring Festival in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 25, 2025. (China News Service/Yang Bo)

Lanterns are lit up in Chengdu Wuhou Shrine to celebrate Spring Festival in southeast China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 25, 2025. (China News Service/An Yuan)

Lanterns are lit up in Chengdu Wuhou Shrine to celebrate Spring Festival in southeast China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 25, 2025. (China News Service/An Yuan)

Tourists enjoy lanterns at the 18 Steps, a well-known popular tourist spot that features a blend of ancient architecture and modern retail spaces, in Chongqing, Jan. 25, 2025. (China News Service/He Penglei)

Tourists enjoy lanterns at the 18 Steps, a well-known popular tourist spot that features a blend of ancient architecture and modern retail spaces, in Chongqing, Jan. 25, 2025. (China News Service/He Penglei)

Tourists visit a lantern fair to greet the Spring Festival in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 25, 2025. (China News Service/Yang Bo)

Tourists visit a lantern fair to greet the Spring Festival in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 25, 2025. (China News Service/Yang Bo)

Tourists visit a lantern fair to greet the Spring Festival in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 25, 2025. (China News Service/Yang Bo)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)