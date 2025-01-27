Dragon lanterns produced in E China's Jiangxi favored by clients worldwide

People's Daily Online) 11:42, January 27, 2025

Shi Kebin, a representative inheritor of the provincial intangible cultural heritage of Chengnan Dragon Lantern, makes a dragon lantern in Qingyunpu district, Nanchang, capital city of east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo/Shi Kejiang)

A dragon lantern production base in Nanchang, capital city of east China's Jiangxi Province, is buzzing with production orders as the Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, approaches.

"Our production base received orders for over 3,000 lanterns in the month before the Spring Festival, which account for more than 30 percent of annual orders," said Shi Kebin, a representative inheritor of the provincial intangible cultural heritage of the Chengnan Dragon Lantern. "The period before the Spring Festival is the best time for the dragon lantern to reach international markets. And the growing orders reflect the enthusiasm for the dragon dance worldwide."

Xie Guosuo, a student of Shi Kebin, makes the head of a dragon lantern in Qingyunpu district, Nanchang, capital city of east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Mao Siyuan)

Chengnan Dragon Lantern originated in Chengnan village, Qingyunpu district of Nanchang, with a history spanning over 700 years. In 2008, it was designated as one of the provincial intangible cultural heritages of Jiangxi. The production process involves more than 100 steps, including the traditional techniques of crafting the dragon head, body, and costumes, and requires the skills of bamboo weaving, cutting, and dyeing.

"The sizes and materials can be customized according to clients' requirements," said Xie Guosuo, a student of Shi. "Some clients prefer large dragon lanterns with sharp mouths, as these features impart a more imposing presence during performances. Conversely, some request a round body. Mini dragon lanterns are more popular among young people," said Xie.

Workers make a lantern in Qingyunpu district, Nanchang, capital city of east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Mao Siyuan)

Over the years, the craftsmen have kept the essential crafting techniques while incorporating modern elements such as LED bulbs, making the lanterns lighter, more convenient, and more vibrant in color. In addition to the traditional dragon lanterns that necessitate multiple performers, smaller versions that can be operated with a single hand have also been introduced, catering to the varied preferences of clients.

The Chengnan Dragon Lantern has reached international markets, gaining popularity in the United States, France, India, Australia, and beyond.

Shi Kebin teaches students dragon dance in a school in Qingyunpu district, Nanchang, capital city of east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo/Wang Yunrong)

