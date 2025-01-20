We Are China

31st Zigong Int'l Dinosaur Lantern Show wows visitors

Ecns.cn) 14:36, January 20, 2025

Lanterns are illuminated during the 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 17, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Lei)

The 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show kicked off on Friday. This year's lantern show features 12 groups of super-large light sets, seven groups of large light sets and more than 200 groups of small and medium-sized light sets. The scale of the lantern displays has set a new record in the history of the Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show.

Lanterns are illuminated during the 31st Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 17, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Lei)

