Colorful lanterns illuminate ancient city in Qinghai

Ecns.cn) 16:30, January 09, 2025

Colorful lanterns light up Dangga'er ancient city in Huangyuan County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Jan. 7, 2025. (China News Service/Ma Mingyan)

The 39th annual China Qinhuai Lantern Festival and Huangyuan row lanterns show, one of China's national intangible heritages, welcomed visitors.

