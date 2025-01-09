Colorful lanterns illuminate ancient city in Qinghai
Colorful lanterns light up Dangga'er ancient city in Huangyuan County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Jan. 7, 2025. (China News Service/Ma Mingyan)
The 39th annual China Qinhuai Lantern Festival and Huangyuan row lanterns show, one of China's national intangible heritages, welcomed visitors.
Colorful lanterns light up Dangga'er ancient city in Huangyuan County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Jan. 7, 2025. (China News Service/Ma Mingyan)
Photos
