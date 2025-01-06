Over 20 million tons of copper resources newly discovered in China’s Qinghai-Xizang Plateau since 14th Five-Year Plan

January 06, 2025

The exploration site of copper in China's Qinghai-Xizang Plateau (Photo/Courtesy of China Geological Survey)

China's Qinghai-Xizang Plateau has made a breakthrough in mineral exploration. Since the beginning of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25), more than 20 million tons of new copper resources have been added, with projected stockpiles reaching 150 million tons, according to a press release sent to the Global Times by the China Geological Survey on Monday.

Four major copper resource bases: Yulong, Duolong, Julong-Jiama, and Xiongcun-Zhunuo, have emerged on the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau. The region is poised to develop into a world-class copper resource hub, changing the landscape of copper mine exploration and development in China, according to the China Geological Survey.

Tang Juxing, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, highlighted the significance of copper as a critical metal, particularly in green energy development and applications. For instance, solar energy, onshore wind energy, offshore wind energy, and new-energy vehicles all depend heavily on copper, Tang said, according to a report by China Central Television on Monday.

Tang said the exploration is crucial for building key resource bases in China and securing the stability of the copper industrial and supply chains, according to the report.

In addition, the Duobao Mountain copper mine located in Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province has added 3.65 million tons of copper resources, consolidating the resource foundation of China's eastern copper resource base, according to the China Geological Survey.

The China Geological Survey plans to improve geological surveys of copper resources, foster technological innovation, and attract diverse investments, with the goals including promoting green exploration and development, establishing new large-scale copper resource bases, and supporting national energy security and regional economic growth.

