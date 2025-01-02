Mount Qomolangma's foreign tourist number doubles in 2024

This photo taken on Sept. 4, 2024 from the Mount Qomolangma base camp in Tingri County of Xigaze City in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region shows a view of Mount Qomolangma. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

LHASA, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese side of Mount Qomolangma received 13,764 foreign tourists in 2024 -- more than twice the number recorded in 2023 -- a notable sign of booming international tourism following China's relaxation of its visa policies.

According to the bureau of culture and tourism of Tingri County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, where the northern base camp of the world's highest peak is located, these tourists are mainly from countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Germany and France.

China has provided unilateral visa-free access to travelers from 38 countries -- allowing stays of up to 30 days. In terms of visa-free transit, the country has extended the permitted stay period for eligible foreign travelers from the previous either 72 hours or 144 hours to 240 hours, which is likely to attract more international tourists in the new year.

Dmitry Afonin, a tourist from Belarus, visited the Mount Qomolangma scenic area with his friends in late 2024. He said transportation and accommodation had both proven to be very convenient in Xizang.

"We spotted blue sheep along the way. The ecology here is well-protected," he added.

Xizang in 2023 lifted travel restrictions imposed during the pandemic period and reopened to international tourists. In the same year, the scenic area at Mount Qomolangma saw about 6,500 foreign tourists.

Tashi Dondrup, head of Tingri County, said thanks to the region's further opening up, it will be even more convenient for global tourists to visit Mount Qomolangma.

Located at the China-Nepal border, Mount Qomolangma reaches an altitude of more than 8,840 meters, with its northern section located in Xizang.

