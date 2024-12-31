Major airport in Xizang sees record passenger throughput

LHASA, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Passenger throughput at Lhasa Konggar International Airport in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region surpassed 6 million this year, setting a new record.

According to Xizang Autonomous Regional Administration of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), Lhasa Konggar International Airport, a key hub in Xizang, has seen rapid growth in recent years, with a steady increase in annual passenger traffic.

Statistics showed that, as of Dec. 30, the airport recorded an annual passenger throughput of 6 million, a 10 percent year-on-year increase. Meanwhile, it handled 49,000 flights, up 9.6 percent compared to last year, and processed 45,000 tonnes of cargo and mail, also a 9.6 percent year-on-year growth.

Lhasa Konggar International Airport currently operates 143 domestic and international routes, connecting 70 cities.

"It used to be more difficult to do business in the inland regions due to fewer flights, especially direct ones. Now, with more flights and many direct routes to various provincial capitals, it's much more convenient," said Kamzhug Doje, a handicraft businessman in Lhasa, the capital of Xizang.

The airport will continue to expand its capacity, launching more routes to meet market demand and making a greater contribution to Xizang's opening up and the high-quality development of its economy and society, according to the Xizang Autonomous Regional Administration of CAAC.

