Butter Lamp Festival held in China's Xizang
A monk lights butter lamps at Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, the capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 25, 2024. People of the Tibetan ethnic group lit butter lamps and prayed through the night in the annual Butter Lamp Festival commemorating Tsong Khapa, a master of Tibetan Buddhism. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)
