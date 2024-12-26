Butter Lamp Festival held in China's Xizang

Xinhua) 15:19, December 26, 2024

A monk lights butter lamps at Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, the capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 25, 2024. People of the Tibetan ethnic group lit butter lamps and prayed through the night in the annual Butter Lamp Festival commemorating Tsong Khapa, a master of Tibetan Buddhism. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Monks light butter lamps at Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, the capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 25, 2024.

A monk participates in a ceremony at Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, the capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 25, 2024.

A monk lights butter lamps at Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, the capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 25, 2024.

Monks participate in a ceremony at Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, the capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 25, 2024.

Butter lamps are lit up at Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, the capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 25, 2024.

