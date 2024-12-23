Salt pans on 'roof of the world' well-preserved in Xizang

Ecns.cn) 15:22, December 23, 2024

Aerial view shows salt pans in Mangkam County, Qamdo, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Dec. 20, 2024. (China News Service/Xue Di)

An ancient technique of salt production dating back 1,000 years ago is well-preserved in Xizang and local people follow a traditional salt harvesting method by collecting brines from salt mines and ponds and evaporating them in the sun until crystallization.

