Modern technologies safeguard Potala Palace's timeless beauty

09:59, December 19, 2024 By Zhang Dan ( Xinhua

The Potala Palace is seen in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2024.(Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

LHASA, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- With the aid of modern technologies, the ancient Potala Palace is being revitalized: a simple mouse click reveals detailed 3D models and mural intricacies, while over 1,000 sensors continuously monitor and record data, providing real-time insights into the palace's condition.

The Potala Palace is perched atop Mount Marpori (meaning "red hill" in Tibetan) in central Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. It is a treasure trove of the region's history, culture and art, housing over 100,000 cultural relics.

Originally built in the 7th century by Tibetan King Songtsen Gampo, it was later expanded in the 17th century by the fifth Dalai Lama. Listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1994, it marks the 30th anniversary of this historic recognition in 2024.

As time progresses, this iconic landmark faces challenges from aging and environmental changes. Researchers are leveraging technologies to preserve this priceless cultural treasure for future generations.

DIGITAL MODEL

The palace's intricate structure, with extensive internal furnishings and trapezoidal walls, makes surveying challenging, said Thubten Tsering, an official at the Potala Palace monitoring center.

"To overcome this, our team utilized drone photography, 3D laser scanning, and multi-angle image reconstruction to build a complete digital palace model," he explained.

This digital model includes comprehensive information about the palace, such as Buddha statues, murals, thangkas, wooden components and walls. "It helps us better understand the palace's architecture and cultural relics," Thubten Tsering noted.

"For instance, researchers can study a cultural relic using high-definition 360-degree images in the model without physically touching it, effectively reducing the risk of secondary damage," he said.

The stunning murals in the palace are very complicated; some required 40 to 50 photographs to be taken and later put together into complete images.

"The digitization process took nearly four years. During this period, our team used cameras with varying pixel resolutions to capture 1:1 high-precision images of the murals," said Tashi Tsering, an official at the Potala Palace Management Office.

The team has captured high-resolution images covering nearly 2,500 square meters of murals.

ADVANCED MONITORING

The Potala Palace's complex structure faces threats from long-term weathering and geological changes, which can affect its stability.

Researchers have installed over 1,000 sensors throughout the palace, including crack meters, tilt meters, soil moisture sensors, and air temperature sensors, drawing its "electrocardiogram" for timely health monitoring and warnings.

"The customized monitoring system offers 24-hour real-time monitoring of crack width changes, ambient temperature, tilt angles of walls and columns, deformation of beams, and crowd load. These data play a crucial role in assessing the stability of the palace's wooden structures, walls and foundation," Thubten Tsering said.

Each sensor is equipped with a QR code, which acts like the sensor's "ID card." By scanning it, researchers can access both historical and real-time monitoring data.

"To reduce fire risks, we first replaced wired connections with fiber optics and later upgraded to wireless transmission. This ensures structural changes are recorded while minimizing the impact on the palace's architecture," he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)